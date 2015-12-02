WASHINGTON Dec 2 A new force of special
operations troops being deployed by the United States to Iraq
will likely number around 100, U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren
said on Wednesday.
"It will be ... probably around 100, maybe a little bit
less," said Warren, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military
campaign against Islamic State. "It's really going to be a
majority support personnel, everything from ... aviators to
collectors. So actual forces who will do offensive or kinetic
operations, it's a very small number, double digit."
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced the deployment
of the force in congressional testimony on Tuesday. A U.S.
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had told Reuters
on Tuesday that the total number might be around 200.
