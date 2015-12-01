Trump, in first trip abroad, to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia - official
WASHINGTON Donald Trump's first foreign trip as U.S. president will include Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON More than 40 percent of Islamic State's oil revenue has been affected by U.S.-led strikes over the past month, the top U.S. military officer said in testimony to a congressional committee on Tuesday.
"We estimate that approximately 43 percent of the revenue stream that ISIL derives from oil has been affected over the past 30 days," said U.S. General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, using an acronym for the militant group.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
SOUTHWEST OF MOSUL, Iraq/BAGHDAD The U.S.-backed Iraqi offensive to take back Mosul from Islamic State gained fresh momentum on Thursday, with an armoured division trying to advance into the city from the northern side.