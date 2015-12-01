WASHINGTON Dec 1 More than 40 percent of Islamic State's oil revenue has been affected by U.S.-led strikes over the past month, the top U.S. military officer said in testimony to a congressional committee on Tuesday.

"We estimate that approximately 43 percent of the revenue stream that ISIL derives from oil has been affected over the past 30 days," said U.S. General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, using an acronym for the militant group.

