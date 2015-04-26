WASHINGTON, April 26 The Obama administration is
considering changing a U.S. policy prohibiting families of
hostages held overseas from making ransom payments to abductors,
according to a television report on Sunday.
"Under recommendations contained in an ongoing White House
review of U.S. hostage policy, there will be absolutely zero
chance ... of any family member of an American-held hostage
overseas ever facing jail themselves, or even the threat of
prosecution, for trying to free their loved ones," according to
the report aired on ABC's "This Week."
The report said three senior U.S. officials told of the
policy review, but it did not indicate when a decision might be
made.
A White House official contacted by Reuters would not
comment on the ABC report.
Last year, U.S. military forces unsuccessfully tried to
rescue American journalist James Foley and other hostages
thought to be in eastern Syria only to find that they had been
moved. Foley was later executed by his Islamic State captors.
The ABC report said the policy change was under
consideration after Foley's parents claimed a White House
official threatened them with prosecution if they tried to
deliver a ransom payment.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Rosalind Russell)