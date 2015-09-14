WASHINGTON Russia appears to be continuing its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with additional resources, the State Department said on Monday after two U.S. officials said Russia has positioned about a half dozen tanks at an airfield in Syria.

One of the U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said seven Russian T-90 tanks had been observed at the airfield near Latakia, an Assad stronghold.

Asked about the Russian military build-up, State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters: "It certainly appears as though ... they are continuing to support - and perhaps even with additional assets - the Assad regime."

