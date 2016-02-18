WASHINGTON The United States has told Russia broad areas in which U.S. special forces are operating in northern Syria in order to protect them from aerial attack, U.S. military officials said on Thursday.

The move marks a step up in U.S.-Russian military coordination in Syria, which the United States had previously said was limited to an agreement to avoid accidents in the air as both countries undertake bombing campaigns there.

"There was an effort made to protect the safety of our people from the risk of Russian air strikes and those steps were taken and those so far have been honored," said Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook at a news briefing on Thursday.

"We are protecting the safety of U.S. troops in harm's way."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)