WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. and Russian military
officials spoke for a little over an hour on Thursday about how
to improve the safety of air crews conducting simultaneous air
strikes in Syria and agreed to consider each other's proposals,
a Pentagon spokesman said.
"Both sides agreed to consider the proposals and provide
feedback in the coming days," Peter Cook, the Pentagon
spokesman, said in a news briefing.
Cook said Elissa Slotkin, an acting assistant secretary of
defense who was on the call, had noted to the Russian officials
U.S. concerns that Russian strikes so far had not targeted
strongholds of Islamic State militants.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Cooney)