By David Brunnstrom and Phil Stewart
BOSTON/WASHINGTON Oct 13 The United States
expects an agreement with Russia's military soon on air safety
protocols in the skies above Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter said on Tuesday, as the former Cold War foes seek to
avoid a clash during rival bombing campaigns.
Russia's entry into Syria's civil war has stoked concerns
about an accidental mishap between U.S. and Russia jets. The
Pentagon has already cited cases in which Russia aircraft came
within miles of piloted U.S. fighters jets and drones.
The United States has said it will not alter its air
operations against Islamic State in Syria or cooperate with
Moscow, given Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
But the Pentagon has agreed to work with Moscow on basic air
safety procedures and said it would keep a channel of
communications open.
"Our talks there are very professional, they're very
constructive, and I expect them to lead in very short order to
an agreement," Carter told a news briefing in Boston.
U.S. proposals, first outlined during a secure video
conference between the U.S. and Russian militaries on Oct. 1,
include maintaining a safe distance between U.S. and Russian
aircraft and using common radio frequencies for distress calls.
Carter said a third round of talks between the U.S. and
Russian militaries would be held on Wednesday. Russia's Interfax
news agency, citing Russian military officials, said the talks
would be held via video conference.
"Even as we continue to disagree on Syria policy, we should
be able to at least agree on making sure our airmen are as safe
as possible," Carter said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. military said two U.S. and two
Russian aircraft "entered the same battle space" over Syria on
Saturday, getting within miles of each other.
Saturday was also the last round of talks between the U.S.
and Russian militaries.
U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Baghdad-based spokesman
for the U.S.-led coalition campaign against Islamic State in
Iraq and Syria, said the Russians have repeatedly broken air
patrols and come close to American unmanned aerial vehicles or
drone aircraft.
"We've seen instances where ... one of our UAVs will sort of
come nearby and the Russian will break his pattern and come over
and take a close look at the drone, or the UAV," Warren told a
Pentagon news briefing, speaking via video-conference.
Warren said Russia has carried out about 80 strikes so far -
a far lower count than Moscow has offered, possibly due to
different methodologies for calculating strikes.
"I find these air strikes to be reckless and
indiscriminate," Warren said, renewing the U.S. accusation that
only a fraction of Russia's strikes target Islamic State or
Islamic State-held territory.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Boston, Phil Stewart in
Washington; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech and
Tom Brown)