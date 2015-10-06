By Phil Stewart
| MORON AIR BASE, Spain
Secretary Ash Carter called on Moscow on Tuesday to urgently
respond to proposed rules for air-to-air conduct over Syria, as
he condemned Russia's "seriously irresponsible and
unprofessional" violation of Turkish air space.
The United States and Russian militaries held a secure video
conference last week in which Pentagon officials suggested
protocols aimed at preventing a mishap, as the former Cold War
foes carry out rival campaigns of air strikes in Syria.
But since then, Moscow has failed to follow-up, Carter said.
"We are waiting for the Russians. They owe us a response,"
Carter told reporters as he visited Moron Air Base in Spain.
"They should come in and do it right now."
The discussions on ways to keep the U.S. and Russian
aircraft from clashing have gained urgency after the United
States and NATO denounced Russia on Monday for violating Turkish
airspace. Turkey, a NATO ally, threatened to respond, raising
the prospect of direct confrontation.
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said Moscow
would welcome a Turkish Defence Ministry delegation to discuss
avoiding any "misunderstandings" in Syria.
The U.S. proposal includes basic safety protocols, such as
maintaining a safe distance between U.S. and Russian aircraft
and using common radio frequencies for distress calls, officials
say, adding they would be similar to civil aviation.
Carter expressed frustration that Russia, after calling for
talks with the United States, had let so much time elapse before
getting back in touch on the U.S. proposals for air conduct.
"It's only professional that you follow through on the
requests they made and they've not done that yet. And that may
be a further sign of their strategic confusion, I don't know,"
he said.
The United States and Russia say they have the same enemies
- the Islamic State group of Sunni Muslim militants who have
proclaimed a caliphate across eastern Syria and northern Iraq.
But United States fiercely opposes Moscow's support for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and accuses Moscow of mainly
targeting other insurgents who oppose Assad, rather than Islamic
State.
Carter said Moscow's strategy of bolstering Assad would
backfire.
"In Syria, they are going to be checked in the first
instance by the backlash that they're going to get on account of
siding with Assad against everyone else," Carter said.
