* Violation of Turkish airspace heightened concerns
* Russia says agrees in principle with U.S. proposals
* Pentagon says ready continue talks as soon as possible
By Phil Stewart
Russia
moved on Tuesday to resume military talks with the United States
aimed at setting rules for air-to-air conduct over Syria, a U.S.
official said, as the former Cold War foes carry out parallel,
uncoordinated campaigns of air strikes.
The discussions on ways to keep the U.S. and Russian
aircraft from clashing over Syria, launched last week, have
gained urgency after the United States and NATO denounced Russia
for violating Turkish airspace.
Turkey, a NATO ally, threatened to respond, raising the
prospect of direct confrontation.
During a trip to Europe, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
described the need to resume talks as urgent, and condemned
Russia's "seriously irresponsible and unprofessional" violation
of Turkish airspace.
Hours later, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told reporters Moscow had indicated it was willing to
resume talks but no date had been set.
Russia's deputy defence minister, Anatoly Antonov, was
quoted by the Tass news agency on Tuesday as saying the Russian
military agreed in principle with the proposals made by the
United States on coordinating military flights.
But he was quoted as saying differences remained, that the
potential for collaboration was "much wider" than what
Washington was offering, and that Russia had made its own
proposals, though he did not specify what they were.
"To our regret, the Americans are for now saying that our
co-operation should be limited to technical questions concerning
our pilots when they carry our their missions," said Antonov.
"The Americans have handed us a document, which we are
working on. The general staff supports the document in
principle."
"STRATEGIC CONFUSION"
He said the two countries would hold a second joint video
conference on the subject in the "coming days".
"But it would be better if our (U.S.) colleagues came to see
us at the Defence Ministry so we could talk face to face about
all the problems we face," Antonov was quoted as saying.
The U.S. proposal includes basic safety protocols, such as
maintaining a safe distance between U.S. and Russian aircraft
and using common radio frequencies for distress calls, officials
say, adding they would be similar to civil aviation.
Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the United States awaited
a formal response from Russia on the U.S. proposals.
"We stand ready to meet again to continue our earlier
discussion as soon as possible," Cook told reporters traveling
with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Italy, declining to
offer further details.
Carter expressed frustration that Russia, after calling for
talks with the United States, had let so much time elapse before
getting back in touch on the U.S. proposals for air conduct.
"That may be a further sign of their strategic confusion, I
don't know," he said, speaking to reporters earlier in Spain.
The United States and Russia say they have the same enemies
- the Islamic State group of Sunni Muslim militants who have
proclaimed a caliphate across eastern Syria and northern Iraq.
But United States fiercely opposes Moscow's support for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and accuses Moscow of mainly
targeting other insurgents who oppose Assad, rather than Islamic
State.
Carter said Moscow's strategy of bolstering Assad would
backfire.
"In Syria, they are going to be checked in the first
instance by the backlash that they're going to get on account of
siding with Assad against everyone else," Carter said.
