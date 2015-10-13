Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BOSTON The U.S. and Russian militaries will hold another round of talks on Wednesday about air safety in the skies above Syria as the former Cold War foes seek to avoid an accidental clash while they wage uncoordinated air strikes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
"Even as we continue to disagree on Syria policy, we should be able to at least agree on making sure our airmen are as safe as possible," U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday during a trip to Boston.
Carter said previous rounds of talks had made progress but cautioned that "nothing has been finalised."
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.