WASHINGTON Nov 25 The United States has
sanctioned 10 targets for supporting Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, including those who have helped the Syrian government
buy oil from Islamic State militants, the U.S. Treasury
Department said on Wednesday.
In its latest round of sanctions related to the Syria
crisis, the United States said it would freeze assets of four
people and six entities, including a Russian bank, for providing
such support and prohibit Americans from any transactions with
them.
The sanctions target Russian Financial Alliance Bank for its
role in financial transactions with the Syrian government as
well as two individuals linked to the bank, Mudalal Khuri and
Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
They also target a Syrian businessman, George Haswani, who
the department said "serves as a middleman for oil purchases by
the Syrian regime" from Islamic State, the department said.
"The United States will continue targeting the finances of
all those enabling Assad to continue inflicting violence on the
Syrian people," Adam Szubin, acting Under Secretary for
Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in the statement.
Others targeted by the fresh round of sanctions include
other entities owned or controlled by Khuri, among other
targets, the department said.
