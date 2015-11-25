WASHINGTON Nov 25 The United States has sanctioned 10 targets for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including those who have helped the Syrian government buy oil from Islamic State militants, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

In its latest round of sanctions related to the Syria crisis, the United States said it would freeze assets of four people and six entities, including a Russian bank, for providing such support and prohibit Americans from any transactions with them.

The sanctions target Russian Financial Alliance Bank for its role in financial transactions with the Syrian government as well as two individuals linked to the bank, Mudalal Khuri and Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

They also target a Syrian businessman, George Haswani, who the department said "serves as a middleman for oil purchases by the Syrian regime" from Islamic State, the department said.

"The United States will continue targeting the finances of all those enabling Assad to continue inflicting violence on the Syrian people," Adam Szubin, acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in the statement.

Others targeted by the fresh round of sanctions include other entities owned or controlled by Khuri, among other targets, the department said.

