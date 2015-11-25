(Adds Ilyumzhinov denial, Russian response)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Nov 25 The United States sanctioned
a Syrian businessman on Wednesday who it said was a middleman
for oil sales between Islamic State and the Syrian government,
the latest salvo in an effort to cut off the flow of funds to
the militant group.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that it had
also sanctioned three other individuals for providing support to
the Syrian government, and businesses linked to them, including
a Russian bank.
The measures, the latest round of sanctions related to the
ongoing civil war in Syria, freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit
Americans from transactions with the targets.
Islamic State, which has been described by U.S. officials as
the wealthiest terrorist group of its kind, is believed to
derive much of its funding from oil fields seized from the
Syrian government. IS sells the oil through long-standing
smuggling networks, experts and officials say.
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has also
agreed to purchase IS oil, a Treasury official said last year.
The U.S. Treasury said it was targeting Syrian businessman
George Haswani, who it said "serves as a middleman" for oil
purchases by the Syrian government from Islamic State. His
company, an engineering and construction firm, was also
sanctioned.
The European Union sanctioned Haswani in March, and at the
time, he denied the accusation that he bought oil from IS
militants for the Syrian government, telling Reuters by phone
that the EU had no evidence to back up the claim and should
instead look for intermediaries he said were smuggling oil to
Turkey on Islamic State's behalf.
The United States has used financial and military tools to
target the finances of Islamic State, which this month took
credit for a coordinated assault on Paris that left 130 people
dead. Last month, the U.S. military launched air strikes
concentrating on the group's oil facilities in Syria in a
campaign dubbed "Tidal Wave II."
Defense officials estimate the group was earning $47 million
in oil sales prior to October and that the campaign has reduced
that amount by about 30 percent.
The U.S. sanctions also target Mudalal Khuri, who the
Treasury said assisted or acted on behalf of the Syrian
government, its central bank, and central bank officials, and
represents Syrian government interests in Russia.
Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who the Treasury said is a wealthy
Russian businessman and president of the World Chess Federation,
was also sanctioned for helping the Syrian government. Russian
Financial Alliance Bank was targeted for being controlled or
owned by Khuri and Ilyumzhinov.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabokov, referring
to the sanctions on Wednesday, said Washington should stop
playing "geo-political games," RIA news agency reported.
Ilyumzhinov denied the U.S. Treasury's allegations, Russian
news agencies also reported on Wednesday.
"I want to emphasize that I have never had any kind of
commercial interests in Syria or Iran," he told Russia's
Interfax news agency.
He told RIA he planned to visit the United States next week
to sign a contract to hold the World Chess Championships next
year in New York.
Reuters was unable to reach Khuri or Russian Financial
Alliance Bank for comment.
