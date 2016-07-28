South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
WASHINGTON, July 28 Fourteen civilians were killed and another was injured in six U.S. air strikes against al Qaeda and Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria between July 28 last year and April 29 this year, the U.S. military said on Thursday.
"We deeply regret the unintentional loss of life and injuries resulting from our airstrikes and express our sympathies to those affected," said a statement from U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East.
The strikes took place against Khorasan Group, an al Qaeda offshoot in Syria, and Islamic State facilities and vehicles in Iraq, the military said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; editing by Grant McCool)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.