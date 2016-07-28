WASHINGTON, July 28 Fourteen civilians were killed and another was injured in six U.S. air strikes against al Qaeda and Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria between July 28 last year and April 29 this year, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

"We deeply regret the unintentional loss of life and injuries resulting from our airstrikes and express our sympathies to those affected," said a statement from U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

The strikes took place against Khorasan Group, an al Qaeda offshoot in Syria, and Islamic State facilities and vehicles in Iraq, the military said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; editing by Grant McCool)