WASHINGTON Jan 19 The United States and it
allies staged two dozen strikes against the Islamic State
militant group in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the Combined Joint
Task Force overseeing the operations said in a statement.
In Iraq, 21 strikes centered near Ramadi, where nine of the
strikes hit various targets, including an Islamic State
petroleum oil and lubricant tank. Other strikes near Al Huwayja,
Kisik, Mosul, Qayyara and Sinjar hit several tactical units,
fighting positions and other targets, the statement released on
Tuesday said.
Three strikes near Ayn Isa and Al Hasaka in Syria destroyed
two fighting positions and hit two tactical units, the statement
added.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom)