WASHINGTON, March 11 The United States does not
appear to have clear-cut legal authority to protect Syrian
rebels it trains from attack by forces loyal to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, even under new war powers, U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.
Still, Carter told Congress, a final determination had not
yet been made.
The remarks underscore the deep uncertainty surrounding a
fledgling U.S. military-led training program expected to get
under way in the coming weeks, first in Jordan, then at training
sites in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and, later, Qatar, with the goal
of training upwards of 5,000 fighters a year.
President Barack Obama's government says the Syria
train-and-equip program will complement the campaign against
Islamic State militants across the border in Iraq.
But critics say Obama's goal of focusing solely on the
Islamic State in Syria is not realistic and fails to take into
account the threat to U.S.-backed fighters from forces loyal to
Assad, once they're deployed on the battlefield.
The top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey,
testifying alongside Carter, warned that the United States would
need to give some assurances of protection to the new recruits
it is injecting into Syria's messy civil war.
"Now the scope and scale of that protection is the part of
this that's being actively debated," Dempsey said.
"But the program won't succeed unless they believe
themselves to have a reasonable chance of survival."
Carter, for his part, said the fighters will need to know
"whether and in what manner they will be supported" but said the
matter was being discussed within the Obama administration.
"That is something under active discussion. I don't believe
the legal aspect of that has been determined," Carter said.
Senator Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee who leads
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, pressed Carter. He said
Pentagon lawyers indicated existing war powers authorized in
2001 and new ones now before Congress didn't give a clear
pathway for U.S. military action against Assad's forces.
"Neither one gives clear-cut authority to y'all's being able
to defend the train-and-equip program against Assad's assault,"
Corker said.
"That's my understanding," Carter responded.
