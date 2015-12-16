WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States is
targeting the entire oil supply chain used by Islamic State as
well as the militant group's financial platforms to choke its
revenue flow, efforts it expects to expand soon, a top U.S.
Treasury official said on Wednesday.
"We will be continuing to do this work ... intensifying in
the weeks to come," Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting
under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told
reporters at a daily briefing at the White House.
Szubin also said he expected the U.N. Security Council to
adopt a related sanctions resolution against Islamic State
calling on all countries to "fully criminalize" the financing of
terrorism.
