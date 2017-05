From L-R, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, and Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon gather for a family photo at the French Defence Ministry in Paris, France, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The United States has called for defense ministers from all 26 nations participating in the coalition against Islamic State as well as Iraq to gather in Brussels in three weeks time, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

"Every nation must come prepared to discuss further contributions to the fight," Carter told a news conference in Paris after talks with core members of the coalition.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and John Irish Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)