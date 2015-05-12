WASHINGTON May 12 The United States vowed on
Tuesday to "work tirelessly" to bring home missing American
journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria in 2012, and
appealed to his captors to free him.
In a statement marking Tice's 1,000th day in captivity,
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette
Meehan called on governments and individuals with information
about his whereabouts to "work cooperatively with us to help
bring him home."
Meehan said U.S. officials "strongly urge Austin's captors
to release him."
"The United States government will continue to work
tirelessly to bring Austin home to his parents, Debra and Marc,
and his brothers and sisters, who have endured anguish and
suffering since Austin's abduction," Meehan said.
The White House said Tice, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was
abducted in August 2012 while reporting from a suburb of
Damascus during the Syrian civil war. He has not been heard from
other than a brief video that surfaced five weeks later. It is
unclear who is holding Tice. His family has said they believe he
is still alive.
In March, a senior State Department official said the United
States had been in direct, periodic contact with Syrian
government officials to discuss Tice.
The official declined to say how many more U.S. citizens
were missing or taken hostage in Syria, but said U.S. officials
were working with Czech diplomats, serving as intermediaries
between the United States and Syria, on their whereabouts and
welfare.
"We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Czech government,
which acts as the U.S. protecting power in Syria, on behalf of
our citizens, including Austin," Meehan said.
Tice is one of several American and other foreign
journalists and aid workers to go missing in Syria during the
civil war. The Islamic State militant group has executed some of
them.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; editing by Andrew Hay)