By Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel
| WASHINGTON, July 28
have not yet agreed which Syrian opposition fighters they will
support in a joint effort to help clear Islamic State from an
area along the Turkish border, officials said on Tuesday,
underscoring uncertainty surrounding the campaign plan.
Washington and Ankara this week announced their intention to
provide air cover for Syrian rebels and jointly sweep Islamic
State fighters from a strip of land along the border, with U.S.
warplanes using bases in Turkey for strikes.
But planning appears to be just getting under way and
resolving crucial details, like which opposition groups will be
supported on the ground, could stoke longstanding tensions
between the United States and Turkey about Syria strategy.
Also still to be resolved in talks with Turkey, officials
say, are how deep into Syria the area might extend and how
quickly U.S. warplanes will begin flying combat missions from
Turkish bases.
President Barack Obama's administration, wary of being
dragged into Syria's messy civil war, has so far struggled to
find enough partners on the ground to help claw back territory
from Islamic State, relying heavily on Kurdish fighters.
Turkey, in turn, is wary of Kurdish fighters and might be
less concerned than Washington about groups with some extremist
links or with ambitions to broaden the fight to toppling Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
"We have to sit down with the Turks and figure it out," a
senior Obama administration official said in a briefing with
reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official
acknowledged there were opposition groups in Syria "we
absolutely will not work with."
The U.S. military has so far only trained about 60 Syrian
rebel fighters, far below expectations, thanks in part to strict
vetting requirements that, for example, weed out fighters whose
primary aim is to overthrow Assad.
Derek Chollet, who was an assistant secretary of defense
under the Obama administration, said decisions about which
groups to support will never be easy and noted longstanding
differences between Washington and Ankara over Syria strategy.
"While our cooperation has steadily improved and the urgent
crisis seems to have pushed us even closer, our differences are
likely masked rather than fully resolved," Chollet, now a senior
adviser at the German Marshall Fund, said.
TURKEY AND BORDER ZONE
Robert Ford, a former U.S. ambassador to Syria, said Turkey
would likely have the greater say on security arrangements in
the zone near its border, partly because of its proximity.
Ford, now at the Middle East Institute, said Washington will
not work with Nusra Front, an al Qaeda-linked group that is part
of a coalition that he said has received Turkish backing. But as
for less hardline Islamist groups, "I guess the administration
can live with that," he said.
One group Turkey is not expected to welcome into the zone
are the Kurdish YPG militia, which has pushed back Islamic State
with the help of U.S.-led air strikes in northern Syria.
Ankara has started striking militants from the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) in Iraq in recent days in response to
attacks against its police officers and soldiers. But Turkish
officials have said Turkish military operations in northern
Syria are targeting only Islamic State and not Kurdish forces.
