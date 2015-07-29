(Adds comment from Syrian rebels)
By Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, July 28 The United States and Turkey
have not yet agreed which Syrian rebels they will support in a
joint effort to help clear Islamic State from an area along the
Turkish border, officials said on Tuesday, underscoring
uncertainty surrounding the campaign plan.
Washington and Ankara this week announced their intention to
provide air cover for Syrian rebels and jointly sweep Islamic
State fighters from a strip of land along the border, with U.S.
warplanes using bases in Turkey for strikes.
But planning appears to be just getting under way and
resolving crucial details, like which opposition groups will be
supported on the ground, could stoke longstanding tensions
between the United States and Turkey about Syria strategy.
Also still to be resolved in talks with Turkey, officials
say, are how deep into Syria the area might extend and how
quickly U.S. warplanes will begin flying combat missions from
Turkish bases.
President Barack Obama's administration, wary of being
dragged into Syria's messy civil war, has so far struggled to
find enough partners on the ground to help claw back territory
from Islamic State, relying heavily on Kurdish fighters.
Turkey, in turn, is wary of Kurdish fighters and might be
less concerned than Washington about groups with some extremist
links or with ambitions to broaden the fight to toppling Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
"We have to sit down with the Turks and figure it out," a
senior Obama administration official said in a briefing with
reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official
acknowledged there were opposition groups in Syria "we
absolutely will not work with."
The U.S. military has so far only trained about 60 Syrian
rebel fighters, far below expectations, thanks in part to strict
vetting requirements that, for example, weed out fighters whose
primary aim is to overthrow Assad.
Derek Chollet, who was an assistant secretary of defense
under the Obama administration, said decisions about which
groups to support will never be easy and noted longstanding
differences between Washington and Ankara over Syria strategy.
"While our cooperation has steadily improved and the urgent
crisis seems to have pushed us even closer, our differences are
likely masked rather than fully resolved," Chollet, now a senior
adviser at the German Marshall Fund, said.
TURKEY AND BORDER ZONE
The most powerful insurgent groups operating in northern
Syria include the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and the
conservative Islamist Ahrar al-Sham, which has in recent weeks
published two op-eds refuting the idea it is part of al Qaeda.
Both are part of an insurgent alliance which, with Turkish
support, has seized much of Idlib province in recent months.
There are also an array of smaller groups operating in and
around the northern city of Aleppo, some of which still fight
under the banner of the "Free Syrian Army".
Syrian rebels say driving Islamic State from areas near
Aleppo would allow them to focus their efforts on fighting
Assad. They mostly welcome the idea of a buffer zone where they
could operate free from the risk of Syrian air strikes.
"We are now mixing hopes with expectations," said Ahmad Qura
Ali, a spokesman for Ahrar al-Sham. "We hope it won't take time
and our expectation is that it won't take a long period perhaps
a few months," he added.
But questions over the scope of the zone are a source of
concern for some. One rebel commander said a buffer zone would
be counterproductive if it did not include cities. The result
might be to encourage civilians to flee from other
opposition-held areas - an outcome that would play to Assad's
advantage.
"We want international protection for areas that are
inhabited, for the cities. I advise them to focus on protecting
the cities," said the commander, who declined to be identified
due to the political sensitivities of his criticism.
Robert Ford, a former U.S. ambassador to Syria, said Turkey
would likely have the greater say on security arrangements in
the zone near its border, partly because of its proximity.
Ford, now at the Middle East Institute, said Washington will
not work with Nusra Front. But as for less hardline Islamist
groups, "I guess the administration can live with that," he
said.
One group Turkey is not expected to welcome into the zone
are the Kurdish YPG militia, which has pushed back Islamic State
with the help of U.S.-led air strikes in northern Syria.
Ankara has started striking militants from the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) in Iraq in recent days in response to
attacks against its police officers and soldiers. But Turkish
officials have said Turkish military operations in northern
Syria are targeting only Islamic State and not Kurdish forces.
