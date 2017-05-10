ISTANBUL May 10 Every weapon obtained by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia constitutes a threat to Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, emphasising Ankara's opposition to a U.S. deal to arm the fighters against Islamic State.

Cavusoglu, who was speaking to reporters while on a visit to Montenegro, said the YPG was a terrorist organisation, the same as the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and that the United States knows this.

He said President Tayyip Erdogan would discuss these issues with President Donald Trump when he visits Washington next week. Cavusoglu's comments were carried live by state broadcaster TRT Haber. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)