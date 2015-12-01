By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Travelers to the United States
from "visa waiver" nations would have to provide fingerprints
and photos under a U.S. Senate bill to intensify scrutiny of
foreigners, one of several border-tightening measures offered
since the Paris attacks.
The measure is the latest to propose tightening U.S. border
control since the Nov. 13 shootings and bombings in France by
Islamic State militants that left 130 people dead, triggering a
wave of fear across the United States.
The bill was introduced on Tuesday by a bipartisan group of
senators led by Democrat Dianne Feinstein and Republican Jeff
Flake. It would also require individuals who had visited Syria
or Iraq in the last five years to get a traditional U.S. tourist
visa before heading for the United States, rather than taking
advantage of the "visa waiver" program.
Under that program, travelers from 38 countries, including
much of Western Europe, can embark for the United States without
first getting a visa from a U.S. consulate or embassy in their
home country. About 20 million visitors a year enter the United
States under the program, which allows them to stay 90 days.
U.S. officials privately admit they are more worried about
possible Islamic State or other Europe-based militants using the
visa waiver program to enter the United States than they are by
the possibility that would-be attackers might hide among droves
of U.S.-bound refugees fleeing conflict in Syria and Iraq.
The Feinstein-Flake bill would also increase the fee charged
by the United States to visa waiver travelers, now $14.
Travelers who get visas from U.S. embassies or consulates now
must pay a fee of $160. Feinstein and Flake did not say how high
they wanted to raise the fee for visa waiver travelers.
The bill was greeted with skepticism by a travel industry
representative. Jonathan Grella, executive vice president of the
U.S. Travel Association, said a pre-travel fingerprinting
requirement could deter travelers from the United States.
"The U.S. travel community strongly supports sensible
security enhancements to the visa waiver program. What we cannot
support are steps that ultimately dismantle the program and set
back America's economy and our efforts to protect the homeland,"
the trade organization said in a statement.
Obama administration officials said they have already taken
steps to tighten scrutiny of visa waiver travelers.
In August, the administration said it would require the use
of an INTERPOL database containing reports of lost and stolen
passports to screen passengers, and the reporting of suspected
"foreign fighters" to international security agencies such as
INTERPOL, a U.S. official said.
However, the administration had not proposed either
requiring visa waiver passengers to submit fingerprints in
advance of travel or increasing fees. A congressional official
said the fingerprinting requirement in the bill would most
directly affect first-time travelers to the United States.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Cynthia Osterman)