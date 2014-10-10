Kurdish protesters in Austria attend a demonstration in solidarity for Syrian Kurds in front of the Chancellory in Vienna October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON The United States said on Friday that it sees a higher chance of reprisal attacks on members of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group since they began air strikes against the fighters last month.

In a periodic update of its "worldwide caution" on potential threats, the State Department noted the United States and regional partners began military action against Islamic State, also referred to as ISIL, on Sept. 22.

"In response to the airstrikes, ISIL called on supporters to attack foreigners wherever they are," it added. "Authorities believe there is an increased likelihood of reprisal attacks against U.S., Western and coalition partner interests throughout the world, especially in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Asia."

