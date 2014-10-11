Kurdish protesters in Austria attend a demonstration in solidarity for Syrian Kurds in front of the Chancellory in Vienna October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON The United States said on Friday that it sees a higher chance of reprisal attacks on members of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group since they began airstrikes against the fighters last month.

In a periodic update of its "Worldwide Caution" on potential global threats, the State Department noted the United States and regional partners began military action against Islamic State, also referred to as ISIL, on Sept. 22.

"In response to the airstrikes, ISIL called on supporters to attack foreigners wherever they are," it added.

"Authorities believe there is an increased likelihood of reprisal attacks against U.S., Western and coalition partner interests throughout the world, especially in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Asia," the warning said.

The State Department, echoing its last warning on April 10, said "current information suggests that ISIL, al Qaeda, its affiliated organizations, and other terrorist groups continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. and Western interests in Europe."

"Authorities believe the likelihood of a terror attack in Europe is increased as European members of ISIL return from Syria and Iraq," it added in language that did not appear in the earlier warning.

The Middle East has been transformed in recent months by Islamic State, a Sunni militant group that has seized swathes of Syria and Iraq, crucifying and beheading prisoners and ordering non-Muslims and Shi'ites to convert or die.

The United States has been building a military coalition to fight the group, which requires intervening in both Iraq and Syria, countries with complex multi-sided civil wars in which nearly every state in the region has allies and enemies.

After months of resisting additional U.S. military action in the Middle East, U.S. President Barack Obama in August ordered U.S. airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and then, last month, in Syria.

Among the nations that have taken part in the airstrikes in one country or the other are Australia, Bahrain, Britain, France, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

