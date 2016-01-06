* Lawmakers question how bailed militant slipped out of
Britain
* Police did not ask him for passport immediately
* Suspected IS executioner left Britain in 2014
* Britain says has tightened border checks
(.)
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Jan 6 Six weeks after a British militant
who is suspected of being an Islamic State executioner slipped
out of the country, police sent a letter asking him to surrender
his passport, a security bungle that has drawn criticism from
opposition lawmakers.
Though the masked militant who was shown directing the
killing of five men in an IS propaganda video has not been
officially identified, media including the BBC and the Daily
Telegraph have named him as Siddhartha Dhar, a Londoner who once
sold inflatable bouncy castle toys.
Dhar, 32, left Britain for Syria in September 2014 while on
police bail after his arrest on suspicion of belonging to a
banned group and encouraging terrorism.
"The system has failed because it allowed him to abscond to
Syria," Andy Burnham, the home affairs spokesman for the
opposition Labour Party, said in parliament on Tuesday.
"Even if the correct procedures were followed, I have
evidence that they were far too weak," he said.
Britain's independent reviewer of terrorism laws said the
main failing in the Dhar case was not asking him to hand over
his travel papers immediately.
Burnham cited a police letter to Dhar dated Nov. 7, 2014
setting out bail conditions, including surrendering his
passport, that was sent six weeks after the militant had left
Britain. In the letter, Dhar, who was said to have fled with his
pregnant wife and four children, was urged to contact police.
Dhar turned up in Syria two weeks after the letter was sent
brandishing a gun and a baby and taunting Britain for its
"shoddy" security that allowed him to "breeze" into Syria.
Concerns over the ease with which a man suspected of
terrorism offences could flee Britain add to worries about the
unhindered travel within Europe of the militants behind the Nov.
13 Paris attacks which killed 130 people.
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, suspected mastermind behind the Paris
attacks, had also mocked European frontier controls and boasted
how easy it was for him to move between Syria to his Belgian
homeland and the rest of Europe.
BORDERLESS EUROPE?
Since the Paris attacks, the European Union has stepped up
checks on its citizens travelling abroad and is seeking more
data on passenger travel.
Still, the flow of foreign fighters to Syria has so far
shown no sign of decreasing and the United States has called for
better cross-Atlantic information sharing to prevent attacks.
The identity of the militant in the Islamic State film has
stoked intense speculation because it revived memories of
"Jihadi John", another British militant who was shown in IS
videos beheading U.S. and British hostages.
Jihadi John, unmasked as Londoner Mohammed Emwazi, was
killed by a joint U.S.-British missile strike in November.
British Home Secretary (interior minister) Theresa May, who
refused to comment on speculation about the identity of the
English-accented militant in the Islamic State video, said
Britain had tightened exit controls.
"They are now taking place at the various ports of exit and
in a variety of ways, according to how the information about
someone's exit is being held," she said.
She added that the decision on whether to place a suspect on
police bail was an operational matter.
Syria has become the pre-eminent global incubator for a new
generation of militants after Islamist groups more than doubled
their recruitment of foreign fighters to as many as 31,000 over
the past 18 months, former senior British intelligence official
Richard Barrett said last month.
SYRIA'S INCUBATOR
In the chaos of Syria's civil war, most foreign fighters end
up in militant groups including Islamic State, which uses an
extreme interpretation of Islam to justify attacks on its foes
and impose repressive rule in swathes of Syria and neighbouring
Iraq that it has captured.
According to Barrett, now senior vice president of the
Soufan Group, a New York intelligence consultancy, foreign
fighters come from Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and the former Soviet
Union, while about 5,000 have travelled from the European Union.
Britain says about 800 UK citizens have travelled to Syria
and about half have returned, though some have also perished in
the war, putting a strain on the police and security forces who
are tasked with monitoring the militants.
British media, citing voice experts, say the voice on the IS
video sounds like recordings of Abu Rumaysah, born Siddharta
Dhar to a London Hindu family, who for many years gave speeches
and interviews as a prominent figure in the group al-Muhajiroun.
His sister told media the voice of the militant in the video
sounds like her brother although she was not sure it was him.
The group was founded by Syrian-born Islamist cleric Omar
Bakri in the late 1990s and called for Sharia law in Britain. It
was banned under anti-terrorist laws in 2010.
The main failing in Dhar's case was not immediately
demanding his passport, according to David Anderson, a lawyer
and Britain's independent reviewer of terrorism laws.
"Where it seems to have broken down is first of all in not
ensuring that the passport was handed over," Anderson told the
BBC. He said thousands of people were subjected to surveillance
but he suspected Dhar would not have been near the top of the
list.
"I doubt he was at the top of the queue for what are pretty
scarce surveillance resources."
(Editing by Peter Millership)