WRAPUP 3-Trump tells Middle East: step up in fight over "Islamist extremism"
* Trump speech comes after criticizing Muslims during campaign
MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it had registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the previous 24 hours, Russian news agency reported.
According to RIA news agency, three violations were registered in the province of Damask, one in Aleppo and one in Latakia. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Trump speech comes after criticizing Muslims during campaign
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.