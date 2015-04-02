ERBIL, Iraq, April 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Women
travelling to join Islamic State militants are no longer just
seeking to become "jihadi brides" but are taking on new roles,
on the frontline in logistics and intelligence and as medics,
according to military and expert sources.
Female presence in Islamic State's battles to establish a
medieval-style caliphate across the Middle East has been unusual
with the radical Sunni Islamists imposing strict restrictions on
women's dress and behaviour and deeming their role as domestic.
But as more foreigners, both male and female, go to join or
fight Islamic State, the traditional role of women is being
challenged, with reports of women working at hospitals
controlled by Islamic State and aiding in logistics.
Colonel Rafat Salim Raykoni, head of a military intelligence
unit in the Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga forces battling Islamic
State militants, said women fighters had emerged around the
town of Sinjar, a frontline in the fight in northern Iraq.
"They are not many but they are starting to arrive on the
frontline. Here in Sinjar they are very active," he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in the peshmerga headquarters in the
outskirts of Sinjar city.
Raykoni is not the only one to have spotted the trend with
high ranking commanders in different areas of Iraq and Syria
reporting Islamic State women around the battlefield although so
far no female militants have been reported killed.
Pareen Sevgeen, the commander of a Kurdish women militia in
Iraq, YJA Star, who is also known by her nom de guerre Beritan,
was fighting north of Sinjar earlier this year when her brigade
intercepted communications of the jihadis.
"We heard a woman giving order to men. She was saying move
there or here, go left or right. She was obviously a commander,"
said Beritan while sitting in her compound outside Sinjar
dressed in a dark green military uniform.
WOMEN IN A NEW ROLE
YJA Star, which also campaigns for gender equality in the
region, was able to re-take the area within hours and they never
heard from the woman again despite making inquiries.
"We looked for her because we wanted to know more. We know
she is a foreigner by the way she was talking on the radio.
Arabic is not her first language. Our sources on the other side
told us she is from India."
The Canadian counterterror research group iBRABO, late last
year said they had identified one woman who travelled from
Canada to Islamic State frontlines, giving away her locations on
Twitter as she visited besieged cities in Syria and Iraq.
Tracking her mobile phone's geo-tagging function on Twitter,
the group concluded her movement "reflects a broader trend of
women becoming more active in supporting male jihadists, such as
intelligence collection, implementation and adherence to Sharia
Law, and even reported execution of punishments to women judged
to be in transgression of Sharia Law".
Jayne Huckerby, director of the International Human Rights
Clinic at Duke University's School of Law, North Carolina, was
not surprised about women appearing on the frontline as
thousands of foreign recruits join the fight.
The London-based International Centre for the Study of
Radicalisation and Political Violence (ICSR) estimates at least
20,000 foreigners have joined the Syria/Iraq conflict of which
about 4,000 are Western citizens. The Institute for Strategic
Dialogue estimates about 550 of these are women.
ICSR director Peter Neumann has said about 80 percent of
foreign fighters from Western nations are joining Islamic State
in Syria and Iraq, drawn by its ideological appeal and savvy
outreach in foreign languages and over the Internet.
Islamic State seized large sections of north and west Iraq
and much of eastern Syria last year and the Iraqi government,
with its Western and Iranian allies, is now trying to recapture
the nearly one-third of Iraq under the jihadists' control.
BRIDES AND BATTLES
So far most attention about the role of women in the
conflict has focused on those joining as "jihadi brides".
In one of the most high-profile recent cases, three British
schoolgirls are thought to have travelled through Turkey to
Syria in February to join the militant group. Their families and
British authorities have made repeated appeals for them to
return home.
But four of nine British medical students who were believed
to have crossed into Islamic State-held areas this month were
also reported to be female with their parents are trying to
convince them to come home.
"We are providing consular assistance to families of British
nationals who are believed to be missing after travelling to
Turkey," a Foreign Office spokesman said without giving any
further details of the students who were studying in Sudan.
The Home Office has said the medics would not automatically
face prosecution under anti-terror laws if they returned to
Britain as long as they could prove they had not been fighting
for Islamic State.
Huckerby said the evidence challenged the Western stereotype
of women just wanting to be "jihadi brides" and was an important
evolution in the group's view on the women in the caliphate.
"A number of Western women who travelled to (Islamic
State)have expressed their willingness to fight and to be in
combat. They want to become Jihad Jane types," said Huckerby.
She said this shift was flagged in a recent manifesto by
Islamic State's all-female Al-Khansaa Brigade whose mission is
to pursue and arrest women who break the group's strict rules on
Islamist morality.
This manifesto, translated by the London-based think-tank
the Quilliam Foundation, maintained that women are permitted to
abandon their domestic roles for jihad "if the enemy is
attacking her country and the men are not enough to protect it
and the imams give a fatwa for it".
There are precedents of women fighting in the Islamic world,
said David Romano, a political science professor at Missouri
University and expert on women fighters.
He pointed to the Moscow theatre hostage crisis of October
2002 when at least 170 people were killed including 40 male and
female attackers claiming allegiance to an Islamist militant
separatist movement in Chechnya.
About 140 kms (87 miles) northeast of Sinjar, on the
battlefield around Teleskuf, peshmerga general Wahid Koveli,
head of a Special Forces First Division, has also heard Islamic
State female fighters on the radio at least twice.
"Female fighters have started to arrive on the frontline. It
might means that (Islamic State) are in difficulties and they
are starting to use everybody to help them fight," he said.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)