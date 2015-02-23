ABU DHABI Feb 23 Shipping corridors used by
Gulf energy exporters are not at risk from violence and
political volatility in Yemen and the seizure of swathes of
territory in the region by Islamic State militants, a senior
U.S. naval officer said on Monday.
Vice Admiral John Miller, Commander of U.S. Naval Central
Command, told a conference in Abu Dhabi that a "robust" U.S. and
international maritime presence was helping to minimise threats
to oil-producing countries in the region.
"As dynamic as the region is today, what we have seen over
the past years is the maritime atmosphere has been safe, the
free flow of commerce has been stable and secure," said Miller,
also Commander of U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces.
He was referring to the Bab el Mandab, a narrow channel
between the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, the Suez Canal,
one of the world's busiest waterways which connects the
Mediterranean with the Red Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz between
Iran and Oman, the world's most important oil export route.
Miller said combined maritime forces - international naval
coalitions based in Bahrain that jointly stage security patrols
against militancy, piracy and smuggling - which he said operated
65 to 70 vessels on any given day, were sufficient.
"An organisation like ISIL (Islamic State) is capable of
surprising us ... so we want to work hard to eliminate that
opportunity for surprise and we do that through a robust
presence in the maritime environment," Miller said.
"In the Suez Canal what we've seen consistently despite
unrest that has occurred in Egypt ... (is) a Suez canal that is
secure and properly administered," he said.
However, he described events in Yemen, where the Houthi
armed group replaced the government of President Abd Rabbu
Mansour Hadi in January, as "a very dynamic situation".
"Instability in Yemen is something that has the potential to
lead to instability in the strait of Bab el Mandab in the Gulf
of Aden in the southern part of the Red Sea, all of which is
cause for concern," he said.
The United States and its allies regularly stage naval
exercises in the Gulf, saying they want to ensure freedom of
navigation.
