WASHINGTON Dec 4 The United States on Thursday
disclosed a failed attempt last month to rescue a U.S. citizen
held hostage by al Qaeda's Yemen branch, saying he was not
present at the targeted location but that other hostages were
freed.
Luke Somers, 33, an American journalist, was kidnapped in
Yemen's capital Sanaa in September 2013, joining several other
foreigners including Westerners held by militant Sunni Muslim
armed groups in the volatile Arabian peninsula country.
The U.S. acknowledgement follows the release of a video
purporting to show Somers, saying he was looking for "any help
that can get me out of this situation."
