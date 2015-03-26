* U.S. says will work with allies to ensure strait stays
open
* Risk of shipping disruptions to raise costs
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, March 26 Conflict in Yemen risks
spilling out into the busy sea lanes that pass it and
potentially disrupt the narrow Bab el-Mandeb passage through
which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are shipped daily to
Europe, the United States and Asia.
Oil prices rose as much as 6 percent on Thursday after
neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air strikes on
Yemen that targeted Iran-backed Houthi rebels fighting to oust
Yemen's president.
The development is a gamble by the world's top oil exporter
to check Iranian influence in its backyard.
"The collapse of Yemen as a political reality and the power
of the Houthis will enable Iran to expand its presence on both
sides of the Bab el-Mandeb, in the Gulf of Aden and in the Red
Sea. Already discrete numbers of Iranian naval vessels regularly
sail these waters," J. Peter Pham of U.S. think tank the
Atlantic Council said.
Analysts say Houthi forces do not themselves have the
maritime capabilities or the interest to target the Bab
el-Mandeb, while warning of Iranian influence.
"If the Iranians were to gain access to a de facto base in
some port or another controlled by the Houthis whom they have
aided in the latter's fight, the balance of power in the
sub-region would shift significantly," said Pham, who also
advises U.S., European and African governments
The United States and its allies regularly stage naval
exercises in the Gulf. The head of U.S. forces in the region
said on Thursday the U.S. military would work with Gulf and
European partners to ensure the Bab el-Mandeb remained opened.
Militants have launched successful maritime attacks in the
area before. Yemen has a 1,900-km (1,181 mile) coastline that
also juts into the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.
A suicide bombing carried out by al Qaeda killed 17 sailors
on the U.S. warship Cole in Aden's port in 2000. Two years
later, al Qaeda hit a French tanker in the Gulf of Aden, south
of the Bab el-Mandeb.
Egypt has said it could not stand by if its interests were
threatened.
Maritime sources said four Egyptian naval vessels have
crossed the Suez Canal en route to Yemen to secure the Gulf of
Aden and were expected to reach the Red Sea later on Thursday.
Iran, which denies providing money and training to Houthi
militia, demanded an immediate halt to all military
"aggressions" in Yemen.
Last year Israel seized a ship in the Red Sea on suspicion
of smuggling arms from Iran to the Gaza Strip.
"If such operations were to increase or an intrusive
inspection regime introduced, there would be obvious
repercussions to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, possibly
even creating a real choke point," the Atlantic Council's Pham
said.
The area has also witnessed multiple hijackings on merchant
ships by Somali pirate gangs in recent years, which has abated
due to the presence of international naval forces including the
United States and Iran.
INSURANCE RISKS
Shipping and insurance sources say disruptions to shipping
would raise costs. Yemen shut its major seaports on Thursday due
to the fighting.
"If a ship is attacked or damaged that would lead to an
immediate market reaction. No one at the moment wants to be
first to do anything. But everyone is watching this minute by
minute," a top ship insurer said.
Any closure of Bab el-Mandeb, Arabic for "Gate of Tears" due
to its precarious navigation, would close off the Suez Canal and
the SUMED pipeline that connects to the Mediterranean and
supplies oil to southern Europe.
"If an escalating conflict results in the closure of the Bab
el-Mandeb Straits, tankers from the Persian Gulf would be unable
to reach the Suez Canal and the SUMED Pipeline, diverting them
around the southern tip of Africa, a journey of at least 40
days," said shipping analyst Natasha Boyden with MLV & Co.
Yemen was already considered a higher risk area than Syria
and Iraq, shippers said.
"Because of recent events, Yemen is now really in a category
where no one is binding new business. Instead they are working
on evacuation and business interruption for existing clients who
are abandoning assets," said Smita Malik of insurance provider
Clements Worldwide.
"It is like the analogy that you can't insure your house
when it is already on fire."
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Yaganeh
Torbati in Washington, editing by William Hardy)