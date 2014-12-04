DUBAI Dec 4 Al Qaeda's Yemen branch published a
video purporting to show an American hostage and threatened to
kill him if unspecified demands were not met.
In the video, the man identified himself as Luke Somers and
said he had been kidnapped well over a year ago. He was looking
for "any help that can get me out of this situation".
Reuters was unable to confirm the authenticity of the video,
which was posted on YouTube and social media late on Wednesday
and carried by SITE, an organisation that monitors militant
statements.
The man in the video says he was born in the United Kingdom
and holds American citizenship.
Somers, a 33-year-old journalist, was kidnapped in Yemen's
capital Sanaa in September 2013, joining several other
foreigners including Westerners held by militant Sunni Muslim
armed groups in the volatile Arabian peninsula country.
In the video, a member of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP), the militant network's Yemen arm, criticised the foreign
policy of U.S. President Barack Obama which it said had led to
deaths and "massacres," mentioning drone strikes in Yemen and
air attacks against suspected militants across the Muslim world.
"We warn Obama and the American government of the
consequences of proceeding ahead in any other foolish action,"
an AQAP official identified as Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi said.
"We give the American government a timeframe of three days
from the issuance of this statement to meet our demands about
which they are aware; otherwise, the American hostage held by us
will meet his inevitable fate," he added, without specifying the
demands which he said the United States "knows well".
Ansi also criticised a raid last week by Yemeni and U.S.
forces that targeted an AQAP hideout where a number of foreign
hostages were being held.
In the assault on a cave in remote Hajr as-Say'ar district
in the eastern province of Hadramout, Yemeni security forces
rescued six Yemenis, a Saudi and an Ethiopian, and killed seven
al Qaeda kidnappers, Yemeni officials have said.
The defence ministry's 26sept.net website later quoted a
soldier who had participated in the rescue as saying an
American, a Briton and a South African held there had been moved
elsewhere two days earlier.
The website had no word on the identity of the three.
U.S. officials say al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)
has funded its operations with millions of dollars in ransoms
received for European hostages.
(Reporting by William Maclean, Editing by Andrew Heavens)