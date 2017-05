People gather by a Christmas tree near damaged buildings during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs, Syria December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT The Syrian army announced a nationwide halt to fighting to begin at midnight on Thursday, in a move designed to pave the way for a political solution to end the country's six-year-old war.

In a statement carried by Syrian state news agency SANA, the army said the ceasefire will begin at 0000 on Dec. 30.

It excluded Islamic State, the group formerly known as the Nusra Front and all groups linked to them.

(Reporting by Lisa Barringtonl; editing by John Stonestreet)