* SABIC, Al Hilal Bank announce roadshows
* Eid Al Adha, next Fed meeting may slow other issues
* But Qatar's Al Khaliji, Emal, Dubai Investments seen
possible
* Speculation over Abu Dhabi issuers returning to market
* Issuance of exotic structures may not resume
By David French
DUBAI, Sept 23 The Gulf's bond market is set to
emerge from five months of near-inactivity after last week's
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its monetary
stimulus created a window for banks and corporations to raise
cash.
A total of $16.6 billion was raised on global bond markets
last Thursday, a four-fold rise from the day before. The Gulf
market's reaction to the Fed will not be as dramatic, partly
because - thanks to strong economic growth - most potential
issuers in the region are liquid and do not need money urgently.
Nevertheless, within hours of the Fed's announcement two
prospective Gulf issuers announced plans for investor roadshows,
a sign they feel enough stability has returned to the market for
deals to move ahead.
"After what the Fed said last week, it will give respite to
the market and you should expect to see borrowers coming back
and raising money in the coming weeks," said Sebastien Henin,
portfolio manager at The National Investor.
"We should have a very strong finish to the year."
Selling in the Gulf's secondary market for bonds over the
last few months has created a good entry point into a market
which is backed by healthy local economies and strong bidding by
local investors, said Mohieddine Kronful, chief investment
officer for global sukuk and regional fixed income at Franklin
Templeton.
SABIC, AL HILAL
The companies which have announced roadshows, Saudi Basic
Industries Corp and Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, are
expected to attract a lot of interest among investors for
particular reasons.
Al Hilal, which began marketing its debut offer on Sunday,
benefits from its 100-percent government ownership and its
choice of a sukuk structure, since appetite for Islamic bonds
among cash-rich Gulf investors still appears to outweigh
supply.
SABIC's conventional bond will offer rare U.S. dollar
exposure to Saudi Arabia, should it print later this week.
"Every time we see a new issue out of Saudi, we get a bit
excited, as if the prospect of that market's development has
just taken one step forward," said Kronful.
Other potential candidates for deals before the end of the
year include Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank,
Emirates Aluminium (Emal), and Dubai Investments,
according to bankers.
Meanwhile, much speculation has centred on whether Abu Dhabi
state-linked entities could return to the debt market after a
long absence - the maturity in May 2014 of a $1.25 billion bond
previously issued by state-owned fund Mubadala has bankers
hoping the conglomerate could print in coming months.
The Gulf's issuance calendar is complicated by the approach
of Eid Al Adha, which is expected to effectively close the
market for a week-long holiday period starting in mid-October.
The timing of Eid will reduce Gulf issuers' room for
maneouvre ahead of the U.S. Federal reserve's next policy
meeting at the end of October; James Bullard, president of the
St. Louis Federal Reserve, told Bloomberg Television last week
that the Fed might still scale back its stimulus at the October
meeting.
"At the moment, the market is pricing in tapering to start
from December onwards. Nevertheless, the decision will be data-
driven, hence we can see some volatility in the market. Already,
Bullard's remarks on timing triggered some pressure following
the initial rally," said Ali Soner Guney, fixed income fund
manager at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The result may be that a few Gulf issuers who are already
fully prepared to go to market - perhaps only SABIC and Al Hilal
- issue before mid-October, while the rest are forced to wait
until after next month's Fed meeting.
"Everyone knows that rates are on their way up so this is
just a temporary reprieve. What I'm telling my clients is they
should come now if they can," said a Gulf-based debt capital
markets banker.
EXOTIC STRUCTURES
The window created by last week's Fed meeting may not be
large enough for the more exotic structures that were issued in
the Gulf earlier this year, such as Tier 1 and 2
capital-boosting bonds, given the widening of spreads which has
taken place since some of them were sold.
Emirates NBD's Tier 1 perpetual bond
, priced in May with a coupon of 5.75 percent, has
widened since then to trade at a yield of 6.30 percent bid.
So names such as Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim, Commercial Bank
of Qatar and Ahli United Bank, which bankers
believe were all considering hybrid bond transactions earlier
this year, are unlikely to be part of any rush to issue.
"All these guys would have got board approvals for pricing
at a certain level and these are now a long way away," said the
Gulf-based DCM banker.
Majid Al Futtaim was looking to raise money to support its
buyout of Carrefour's stake in a joint venture. But the mall
operator raised additional funds when it was refinancing a $1
billion loan facility this month, giving it extra resources
should it require them, so it may have no further need to issue
bonds. MAF declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)