* Gulf oil exporters' yields converged for years
* Oil price plunge now reversing the trend
* Bahrain, Oman by far the most vulnerable
* Other GCC states may comfortably escape downgrades
* MENA oil importers may gain vs GCC credits
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Dec 11 Sovereign bond yields in the Gulf
are diverging, as investors start to differentiate between
countries that can cope comfortably with the plunge in oil
prices and those which will find the cut to their export
revenues very painful.
For two years, yields of the six oil exporting nations in
the Gulf Cooperation Council converged as the regional economy
boomed. Some investors even saw the GCC as a single credit.
That trend is now reversing as Brent crude, at $65 a
barrel against $115 in June, drops below levels which most GCC
members need to balance their state budgets.
The spread between Bahrain's dollar sovereign bond due March
2020 and Qatar's January 2020 sovereign
climbed to 148 basis points this week from 95 bps
in June.
Bond buyers aren't panicking - credit default swaps are well
below levels hit during the global financial crisis in 2008 and
the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011. Foreign exchange forwards
have edged up but aren't near the 2008 highs that would imply
pressure on Gulf currency pegs to the dollar.
But in investors' eyes, the region is dividing into three
classes. Kuwait and Qatar are the strongest class, since they
are believed to be able to run budget surpluses even at current
oil prices; Moody's Investors Service estimates their break-even
prices at $52 and $59.
The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, at $71 and $84,
are the second class. They may run budget deficits next year but
have such huge fiscal reserves that they could easily cover
deficits for years.
Oman and Bahrain, with much smaller reserves and oil
resources, are in the bottom class; with break-even prices of
$97 and $117, they are likely to be deep in the red next year.
Moody's figures suggest that if oil stays at $65, Oman will
also become the only GCC country to run a current account
deficit - a shortfall which, if sustained, could eventually put
pressure on its currency peg.
"There's definitely a divergence between the fiscally
stronger economies and those which face higher budget break-even
levels, which would include Bahrain and Oman," said Doug Bitcon,
head of fixed income funds at Rasmala Investment Bank.
Bahrain's shorter-term debt is still performing relatively
well since it is supported by Gulf investors, many of whom tend
to hold until maturity, he said. Longer-dated Bahraini bonds are
being hit particularly hard because they depend on support from
international investors.
<----------------------------------------------------------
Impact of oil price drop on Saudi finances:
Gulf growth rates, oil price: r.reuters.com/xan93s
Saudi spending and revenue: link.reuters.com/gap75t
----------------------------------------------------------->
IMPACT
So far, selling of GCC bonds in response to oil's slide has
almost entirely focused on Bahrain and Oman. After the last oil
price plunge in 2008, the bigger GCC economies built up
financial reserves and strengthened their banking systems, so
investors have more confidence in them this time around.
"We remain constructive on regional credits, as fundamentals
remain very sound and market dynamics remain supportive," said
Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer for regional fixed
income at Franklin Templeton Investments.
Because the GCC views the stability of Bahrain and Oman as
geopolitically important, the weaker states could almost
certainly count on aid from their neighbours in a crisis.
So they may escape downgrades of their credit ratings and
the Bahrain-Qatar bond spread may not snap all the way back to
its 2012 levels of around 200 bps.
Moody's hasn't yet made any changes to its GCC credit
outlooks or ratings in response to the oil price slide and has
no timeframe for taking any actions, said Lucio Vinhas de Souza,
managing director at its sovereign risk group.
Economies are strong enough that oil might stay near current
levels for several years without necessarily forcing any GCC
sovereign downgrades, he added.
Other rating agencies may not be quite as positive. Last
week Standard and Poor's cut its outlook for Oman's "A/A-1"
ratings to negative from stable, and its outlook for Saudi
Arabia's "AA-/A-1+" ratings to stable from positive. Weak oil
was one factor.
Raza Agha, emerging market sovereign debt analyst at VTB
Capital, predicted that if oil stayed so low, bond selling would
eventually spread from the weakest GCC countries to regional
credits in general.
He noted that when oil plunged in 2008 - a drop about twice
the size of the current slide peak-to-trough - every $3 fall in
oil caused the price of Qatar's 2030 bond to drop
by about one point.
Middle East energy importers such as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia
and Jordan could benefit greatly from cheaper oil. De Souza said
this would not necessarily boost their credit ratings, which
also depend heavily on political and policy risk.
But it could now make sense to buy North African credits
while selling GCC ones.
Agha noted the spread of Bahrain's 2022 bond
above Morocco's 2022 bond had expanded to 46 bps
from 20 bps at the end of 2013; the spread could eventually
climb to double its current level, he said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Peter Graff)