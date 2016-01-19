* Reserve drawdowns, domestic borrowing reaching limits
* Local banking sector liquidity under strain
* So GCC governments will turn to international bonds
* GCC sovereign supply could jump eight-fold this year
* Supply could widen bond spreads further
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Jan 19 Governments in the wealthy Gulf
Arab oil exporting countries look set to borrow from the
international bond market at a record pace this year, putting
fresh pressure on bond prices, as they cover budget deficits
created by low oil prices.
For the first 18 months after oil began tumbling in
mid-2014, governments largely held off from borrowing abroad,
preferring to draw down their fiscal reserves and in some cases
borrow domestically.
That strategy is reaching its limits as the drawdown begins
to alarm financial markets and push up local market interest
rates.
So governments in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
will turn to the foreign debt market to help cover deficits
which are expected this year to near $140 billion, or 11 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP), Moody's estimates.
Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, may issue a
U.S. dollar Islamic bond after investor meetings that started
last week.
"This year I expect a meaningful uptick in GCC sovereign
fund-raising," said Andy Cairns, global head of debt origination
and distribution at National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD).
"From the capital markets side it is not inconceivable that
we see $20 billion of GCC sovereign supply."
That would be an eight-fold jump in supply; last year, the
emirate of Ras Al Khaimah raised $1 billion in the international
bond market and Bahrain raised $1.5 billion.
Saudi Arabia, which last year resumed issuing domestic bonds
for the first time since 2007, plans to issue international
bonds in 2016 to help maintain the solvency of the kingdom's
banking system, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told local
newspaper al-Eqtisadiah In December.
Kuwait and Oman have said they may issue internationally;
for Oman, it would be the first international sale of bonds
since 1997. Qatar, where the central bank has recently curtailed
domestic Treasury bill issues in response to tightening
liquidity, is also likely to issue abroad.
"We expect the financing mix to shift from liquidating
assets to issuing market debt, and we expect Saudi Arabia, Oman,
Bahrain to increase their recourse to international debt
issuance. It will relieve some of the pressure put on reserves
and domestic banking systems," said Mathias Angonin, analyst at
Moody's in Dubai.
PRICES
International borrowing by GCC sovereign and corporate
issuers through bonds, sukuk and syndicated loans, but excluding
bilateral loans, totalled about $90 billion last year, NBAD
estimates; more than $68 billion was through syndicated loans.
But Gulf banks are now much less flush as their deposit
growth slows or even reverses; the government of Qatar raised a
syndicated loan of only $5.5 billion this month, after
originally aiming for as much as $10 billion.
So bonds have room to make a comeback.
"The price levels at which GCC sovereigns come for loans are
quite aggressive and largely preclude meaningful participation
from GCC lenders. Whereas for bonds and sukuk, I am confident we
will see continued buy-side participation from GCC investors for
GCC sovereigns," Cairns said.
Spreads have already come under heavy pressure as falling
oil prices deter investors from outside the region and squeeze
local banks' scope to buy their governments' bonds.
An August 2023 bond from Bahrain is trading 172
basis points outside a similarly rated April 2023 dollar bond
from Indonesia ; at the end of September, the
spread was just 49 bps. Brent crude, now below $30, is keeping
the pressure on Gulf governments' finances.
"Spreads for many GCC borrowers have already repriced
significantly since last summer. At some point, maybe soon,
international investors will see value relative to other parts
of the world," said David Greenbaum, head of corporate and
financial debt origination in the region at Deutsche Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)