* Deal shows continued interest in top-rated Gulf credits

* Market still sees high chance of TAQA issue soon

* But others in pipeline may have to wait until next year

* Heavy issuance in past five weeks risks investor fatigue

* Qatar pricing suggests substantial issuance premium

By Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal

DUBAI, Nov 30 Qatar's jumbo $5 billion bond issue this week shows the Gulf's top credits can still tempt investors to part with cash in crisis-hit global markets. But the region's other potential borrowers will hope Qatar's mega-sale does not close the market for more issues this year.

Qatar priced its first global bond since 2009 as a three-tranche deal on Tuesday; it was the year's biggest issue from the region.

"The good news is that the market is able to get flows, and the flows are from international investors. Qatar is a benchmark name for global investors," said Ahmed Talhaoui, head of asset management at Abu Dhabi-based Royal Capital.

"For instance, the biggest holder of Qatar 2030 Reg S Bonds is Invesco. Highly rated sovereign issues such as Qatar and Abu Dhabi -- which had its (AA) rating reaffirmed by S&P this week -- are in favour for international bond managers, and not only emerging market specialists."

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), rated A and majority government-owned, may quickly follow Qatar. It concludes roadshows for a possible bond on Wednesday in the United States; market sources say TAQA could issue over $1 billion in any deal.

But this year's issuance window threatens to close for other issuers waiting on the sidelines. Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic lender Al Hilal Bank, Qatar's Doha Bank and Dubai mall developer Majid Al Futtaim Holding are all planning bond sales. On Wednesday, Dubai Islamic Bank said it would conduct roadshows that might lead to a guaranteed Islamic bond (sukuk) issue by its unit Tamweel.

In some cases, the need to issue bonds will soon become pressing. The region faces massive refinancing needs next year, estimated at over $50 billion. Tapping the global bond market has become more important because the freezing up of the global syndicated loan market, a result of the euro zone debt crisis, is depriving firms of this fund-raising avenue.

But Qatar's success -- combined with the approach of the year-end, when investors tend to withdraw for book closings -- may not necessarily be a positive sign for these issuers. Instead, investor fatigue may set in.

"With Qatar having printed a huge $5 billion deal, and additional supply from TAQA looking imminent, clearly there's a risk of investor fatigue, especially in light of the time of year, hence making it more challenging for other issuers to squeeze in a deal before the year-end," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

APPETITE

Estimates of orders for Qatar's bond were near $10 billion, market sources said, smaller than the $20 billion-plus which Qatar attracted for its last sovereign issue of $7 billion of bonds in November 2009.

Qatar initially indicated it planned to raise a minimum of just $1.5 billion this week, and the relatively small order book may have been a reflection of this.

However, in the past five weeks, Gulf borrowers - including International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and the Bahrain government -- have issued a total of about $11 billion in bonds. Traders say the market could have trouble coping if issuers try to maintain such a pace.

"We are advising some of our pipeline to push to next year; we don't see this year improving," said a senior banker at a major international bank based in the region.

Also, Qatar offered generous pricing on the five-year tranche of its bond, implying other issuers might find it expensive if they rushed to market in the next few weeks.

"I think they had to raise interest in the issue with everything that is going on currently," said one trader, referring to the volatility in global markets.

He noted that the five-year tranche of Qatar's new bond was priced at 225 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. Qatar's previously issued five-year bond maturing in 2015 is trading at 135 bps over; assuming the two years' difference in maturity is worth 50 bps, Qatar paid a premium of about 40 bps for this week's five-year issue, he estimated.

The 10-year tranche, priced at 262.5 bps over, offered much less value, only about 12.5 bps, he said.

YEAR-END

Globally, the primary market tends to be practically closed from mid-December until after Christmas and the New Year, as investors go through book-closing periods.

In normal times, issuing at this time of year would be risky because a quiet secondary market might leave new bonds with reduced trading support. Given events in the euro zone, that risk looks unusually big this year.

"We had four to five new issues all come at once in the last quarter of 2010 and it ground the secondary market to a halt as most clients...had several names to choose from, so they decided to conduct further due diligence before buying," said a Dubai-based trader.

Issuance decisions are being complicated, however, by the debate on whether the euro zone crisis will get better or worse in coming weeks. If Europe can come up with a convincing package of steps this month, it makes sense to wait to issue bonds until January, when market conditions should be better.

This week the euro zone adopted detailed plans to insure the first 20-30 percent of new bond issues for countries with funding difficulties and to create co-investment funds for foreign investors in euro zone government bonds; both schemes are expected to be operational by January.

But the general feeling in European markets is that these measures are too little, too late to rescue the euro zone. Much more radical steps may have to be taken, and since there is no guarantee of these, the crisis could well worsen -- meaning it could be wise to rush to market with bond issues now.

"The circumstances this year are totally different. Chances are it will cost twice as much to raise next year, as several European countries and the UK could officially enter recession," the Dubai trader said.

Also, the recent trend in Gulf credit default swap prices is not encouraging for issuers who want to wait; Qatar's five-year CDS have risen by about 30 basis points since the start of this month and at 126 bps, are now back near the two-year high hit in October.

"There are no indicators at the moment which assure of better market conditions next year," said a regional banker.