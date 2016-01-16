ERBIL, Iraq Jan 16 The autonomous Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq may sell parts of its
electricity sector to raise funds to help plug a budget gap left
by sinking oil prices, the region's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad
Talabani told Reuters.
The KRG is also "considering monetising assets including oil
infrastructure", Talabani said in an interview on Thursday in
the region's capital Erbil, declining to give more details on
what might be offered to investors and on what terms.
The Iraqi Kurdish government "is working with the private
sector to hand over some elements of the electricity sector"
such as bill collection, he said.
The region is running a monthly dedicit of about 380-400
billion Iraqi dinars ($350-$370 million) with oil prices having
fallen to about $30 a barrel from more than $100 two years ago.
The region produces about 600,000 barrels of crude a day in
production-sharing agreements with international oil companies.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland)