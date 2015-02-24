BAHRAIN Feb 24 Rich Gulf Arab countries have so
far failed to diversify their economies away from oil revenue
and some may eventually face political challenges as a result, a
senior Qatar central bank official said on Tuesday.
The comments by Khalid Alkhater, the Qatar central bank's
Director of Research and Monetary Policy, were unusually frank
public criticism by a senior official of economic policy-making
in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
They reflected concern in the region about the impact of the
plunge of oil prices since last year, even though GCC oil
exporters' huge fiscal reserves mean they face no immediate
threat and can continue heavy state spending.
"GCC economies have failed in diversifying their economies
away from oil revenue so far," Alkhater said in a panel
discussion at an economic conference in Bahrain.
He reiterated previous comments, made in a research paper
seen by Reuters last month, that GCC economies should rethink
their monetary policies and the long-term sustainability of
their currency pegs to the U.S. dollar.
Bankers in the Gulf do not expect any change in the
foreseeable future to the currency pegs, which are not under
major market pressure despite the oil price tumble.
Speaking at the same conference, Bahrain's central bank
governor Rasheed al-Maraj said there would be risks for the GCC
if it changed monetary policy and operated more independently
from the United States.
"If we have a volatile and unpredictable exchange rate, it
will affect investment flows in the country...from local
speculators on the currency," Maraj said. He later told Reuters,
"I can only speak for Bahrain but we are committed to" the
country's dollar peg.
But Alkhater argued that the pegs would have to be reviewed
in the longer term if economic imbalances grew. He criticised
GCC governments for investing too much in "supply-side"
projects, such as real estate developments, rather than
"demand-side" initiatives and human capital.
"If the oil price is at $60 for a prolonged period of time,
the GCC will be adversely impacted," Alkhater told Reuters,
though he added that the impact for each economy would depend on
the extent of its oil dependence and size of fiscal reserves.
"If low oil prices persist for a prolonged period, it will
present challenges to fiscal sustainability and put pressure on
social spending programmes adopted by some GCC countries in the
wake of the Arab revolution and, therefore, there may be
political challenges," he said.
Since the 2011 uprisings in some Arab countries, GCC
governments have poured billions of dollars into welfare
spending to buy social peace; any major cut in such spending
could increase domestic tensions, some analysts believe.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)