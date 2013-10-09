DUBAI Oct 9 The Arab Spring uprisings will end
up costing Middle Eastern economies about $800 billion in lost
output by the end of next year as countries struggle to restore
stability, banking giant HSBC estimated on Wednesday.
In a research report, HSBC predicted that at the end of
2014, gross domestic product in the seven hardest-hit countries
- Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Bahrain -
would be 35 percent lower than it would have been if the 2011
uprisings had not happened.
"The combination of a severe fiscal deterioration, and a
decline in government effectiveness, security and the rule of
law will weigh heavily on policymakers' efforts, even to bring
employment back to pre-revolution levels," it said.
HSBC forecast GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa
would slow to 4.0 percent this year, reviving only slightly to
4.2 percent next year, from 4.5 percent last year and 4.9
percent in 2011.
That forecast included big differences between the oil-rich
Gulf, which has mostly boomed, and troubled countries in North
Africa.
Egypt, for example, is expected to grow just 2.2 percent
this year and 3.0 percent next year as it faces heavy pressures
on its state budget and external accounts - growth rates which
many analysts believe are too low to cut its unemployment.
Partly because the Arab Spring lifted oil prices and
encouraged governments to boost spending on social welfare in
order to buy peace, Gulf countries have mostly prospered since
2011. HSBC expects Saudi Arabia to grow 4.3 percent this year,
falling slightly to 4.0 percent in 2014.
But the bank said the Arab Spring had also damaged the Gulf
economies, by increasing their dependence on oil-fuelled
government spending and deterring politically sensitive policy
reforms.
"Only for the Gulf's wealthiest economies - Qatar, Abu
Dhabi, Kuwait - does this approach look sustainable," HSBC said.
Other countries with lower ratios of oil wealth to population
may yet suffer as a result of the Arab Spring, it added.