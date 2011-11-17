DUBAI Nov 17 Here are factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall on jitters over
France
* Brent slips below $111 on Europe's debt worries
* Iraq says to act against Exxon over Kurd deal
* France and Germany clash over ECB crisis role
* MIDEAST DEBT - Sukuk rush may lift costs for borrowers
UAE
* Rafale warplane deal stalled, UAE says proposal
'unworkable'
* Dubai bank Rasmala in potential sale talks - sources
* Emirates Airline has $4 bln in cash reserves -Sheikh Ahmed
* Abu Dhabi's ADCB launches $500 mln sukuk at MS+275 bps
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi approves Shell Kidan gas joint venture
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Talk of Saudi market opening stirs hopes
EGYPT
* Egypt gets budget help from Arab Monetary Fund
* Egyptian unrest hits Orascom Development with loss
* Q3 profit drops 64 pct at Egyptian bank EFG-Hermes
QATAR
* Turkey interested in Qatari investment, LNG plant
-minister
* Qatar Telecom boosts stake in StarHub
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's IIG CEO resigns, board member steps in as acting
CEO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain prices $750 mln 7-yr benchmark sukuk
