BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces fiscal 2017 Q2 leasing
* Says in fiscal 2017 Q2 renewed and extended two leases aggregating approximately 15,000 square feet
DUBAI Nov 24 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- German bond sale shakes euro, stocks subdued
* Brent oil up above $107 as winter, Mideast support
* StanChart hires HSBC's Katerji for senior MENA job- sources
* TAQA buyback shows Gulf appetite for debt management
* Rising Arab Islamist parties woo private sector
* Political unrest to dominate Egypt, Kuwait
UAE
* Fundamentals in place for UAE MSCI upgrade -DIFC exec
* UAE c.bank sees no impact on banks from mkt turmoil
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC repays $3.75 bln debt due 2013
EGYPT
* Cairo street battles rage on through the night
* Egypt pound weakens as protesters spurn army offer
* Policy paralysis in Egypt as economic crisis mounts
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Global Investment Q3 loss widens on market woes
* Zain signs $650 mln Iraq network deal with Ericsson
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says two killed in gunfight in eastern province
BAHRAIN
* INTERVIEW-Bahrain sees 4.5 percent 2012 GDP growth
* Bahrain used "excessive force" in crackdown - inquiry
* Bahrain c.bank sees growth continuing after unrest (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
