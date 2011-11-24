DUBAI Nov 24 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- German bond sale shakes euro, stocks subdued

* Brent oil up above $107 as winter, Mideast support

* StanChart hires HSBC's Katerji for senior MENA job- sources

* TAQA buyback shows Gulf appetite for debt management

* Rising Arab Islamist parties woo private sector

* Political unrest to dominate Egypt, Kuwait

UAE

* Fundamentals in place for UAE MSCI upgrade -DIFC exec

* UAE c.bank sees no impact on banks from mkt turmoil

* Abu Dhabi's IPIC repays $3.75 bln debt due 2013

EGYPT

* Cairo street battles rage on through the night

* Egypt pound weakens as protesters spurn army offer

* Policy paralysis in Egypt as economic crisis mounts

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Global Investment Q3 loss widens on market woes

* Zain signs $650 mln Iraq network deal with Ericsson

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says two killed in gunfight in eastern province

BAHRAIN

* INTERVIEW-Bahrain sees 4.5 percent 2012 GDP growth

* Bahrain used "excessive force" in crackdown - inquiry

* Bahrain c.bank sees growth continuing after unrest (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)