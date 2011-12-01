DUBAI Dec 1 Here are factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Western debt crisis spurs growth of Islamic Finance
* Mideast private equity feels chill of regional unrest
* Any MSCI upgrade might not help Gulf markets
* UAE hopes Syria will accept observers, avoid sanctions
* No consensus on Morocco, Jordan GCC membership
* Asian shares at 2-wk high
* Brent stays above $110, Europe worries cap prices
EGYPT
* Egypt presidential hopefuls refuse cabinet jobs
* Egypt poll leaves Tahrir protesters in the cold
* Egypt first-round vote result delayed to Thursday
* Egypt's Brotherhood says it leads in vote count
* SODIC swings to third-quarter loss
* Egypt finmin says not yet asked to stay on
QATAR
* Qatar keeps Jan crude supply to Asia steady
* S&P rates QATAR bond issues 'AA
* Qatar's bond may close issuance window for some
* Qatar defies global gloom with $5 bln bond issue
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to keep full crude supply to Asia in Jan-Mar
* Kuwait ruler appoints outgoing defmin as new PM
* Kuwait Oct CPI at 4-mth high of 4.8 pct y/y
UAE
* UAE says has no plans to suspend Syria flights
* UAE fund plans to help pay debts of poor
* Dubai traders fear sanctions impact on Iran business
* Dubai Islamic eyes bond sale for Tamweel unit
* Telco du may get refund on TV package sales
* Arabtec wins 670 mln Saudi riyals contract
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 330,000 T wheat
