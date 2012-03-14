(Adds UAE press item) DUBAI, Mar 14 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Increased risk appetite lifts shares after data, Fed * Brent crude eases to $126 ahead of US oil data * MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt falls to 3-week low; Gulf bourses mixed * Dubai, Bahrain debt insurance costs converge UAE * Abu Dhabi cuts excess, more consolidation seen * Etihad, Air Berlin to share Dreamliner programs * Dubai Holding eyes Axiom sale stake - sources * UAE will not issue debut sovereign bond for at least 2 years * Etisalat eyes $700 mln from sale of XL Axiata stake-sources * Abu Dhabi bourse denies Aldar, Sorouh share trade inquiry * Drake & Scull wins $230 mln Algeria contract * NBAD CEO to retire, search begins for successor * NBAD plans expansion to raise assets to 1 trillion dirhams (www.thenational.ae) KUWAIT * Kuwait suspends and fines newspaper - editor * Kuwait customs workers strike over pay * Kuwait hikes state wages, to act vs inflation EGYPT * Brotherhood takes softer line on Egypt govt SAUDI * U.S. asks Saudis to lift oil output from July * Saudi crown prince leaving U.S. clinic after tests BAHRAIN * Bahrain moves economic reformer off policymaking body (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)