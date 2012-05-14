DUBAI, May 14 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MKTS-Shares fall as deepening Greek turmoil weighs
* Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries
* Gold ticks up on bargain hunting; off 4-month low
* IEA says high oil prices threaten economy
* Gulf Arabs to weigh unity vs perceived Iran threat
* Iran says pressures may damage nuclear talks
* Syrian forces kill 7 civilians in rural attack-activists
* Arabtec weighs on Dubai; stability hopes lift Egypt
* Saudi and Bahrain expected to seek union-minister
EGYPT
* Egypt's Brotherhood sees years of friction ahead
* Orascom Telecom Q1 net profit seen at $45 mln
* Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction
UAE
* Abu Dhabi's ADIB sees subdued 2012 profit, Q1 flat
* Abu Dhabi fund Aabar takes majority stake in Arabtec
* Etisalat Nigeria: lack of power, sabotage affects service
* TABLE-UAE money supply growth at 6-mth high in March
* Dubai Investments Q1 net up 6.3 pct; eyes divestments
KUWAIT
* IMF concerned about Kuwait's finances-central bank
OMAN
* Oman March M2 up, bank lending at 3-yr high
* Oman budget surplus widens to $2 bln in Jan-Feb
