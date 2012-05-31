DUBAI, May 31 Here are factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MKTS-Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian
shares, euro
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts extend declines on renewed
euro zone woes
* Oil hits 7-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets
* MIDEAST DEBT-Grace period only option as UAE lending cap
looms
* MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf issuers see appeal of ringgit mkt as
risk aversion rises
* Malaysia to launch $3 billion IPO with eye on poll
* US pending home sales post surprise fall in April
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Egypt bourse awaits Mubarak verdict;
Gulf cautious
SAUDI
* Saudi Aramco seeks $12.5 bln in debt for Dow project-PFI
* Men jailed for bribes after deadly Saudi floods
* Saudi Aramco sets June propane at $680/T, down $130
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sewedy Q1 net profit drops 43.8 pct
* Mubarak sons face charges over stock market fraud
UAE
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank opens swanky London branch
* UAE c.bank open to some lending limit exemptions - paper
* FEATURE-"Cheap" UAE gasoline: citizens and industry square
up
KUWAIT
* RESEARCH ALERT-SICO Investment Bank cuts Zain price target
QATAR
* Minister's daughter among five held over Qatar fire
