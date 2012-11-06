DUBAI, Nov 6 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Caution before U.S. vote keeps Asian
shares steady
* Brent steadies under $108; U.S. elections, Greece in focus
* Obama, Romney focus campaign on swing states
* HSBC fears money laundering fines to top $1.5 bln
* G20 carves out more wiggle room on austerity plans[
* Greece faces 48-hour strike over austerity cuts
* Greece makes austerity push, workers ready strike
* HK feels property price squeeze
* StanChart private bank to focus on super-rich clients
SAUDI ARABIA
* Next-generation Saudi prince takes key Interior post
* RESEARCH ALERT-National Industrialization Co: SICO
Investment Bank cuts to add
* Saudi dairy firm Almarai to issue private sukuk
* Saudi central bank expects inflation pressure to ease in
Q4
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec Holding Q3 profit drops
* Dana Gas asks holders for decision after sukuk miss
* Top Abu Dhabi banker becomes new chairman of UAE central
bank
* Mubadala seeks to alter terms on $3.4 bln in bonds
* Dubai Investments Q3 profit soars on fair value gains
EGYPT
* Loans help Egypt FX reserves climb $441 mln in October
* Centamin confident appeal will resolve Egypt issue
KUWAIT
* Kuwait takes hard line on unauthorised protests
* Kuwait's KIPCO confident on FY despite Q3 profit fall
[KPRO.KW
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)