DUBAI, Nov 6 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS- Caution before U.S. vote keeps Asian shares steady * Brent steadies under $108; U.S. elections, Greece in focus * Obama, Romney focus campaign on swing states * HSBC fears money laundering fines to top $1.5 bln * G20 carves out more wiggle room on austerity plans[ * Greece faces 48-hour strike over austerity cuts * Greece makes austerity push, workers ready strike * HK feels property price squeeze * StanChart private bank to focus on super-rich clients SAUDI ARABIA * Next-generation Saudi prince takes key Interior post * RESEARCH ALERT-National Industrialization Co: SICO Investment Bank cuts to add * Saudi dairy firm Almarai to issue private sukuk * Saudi central bank expects inflation pressure to ease in Q4 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * Dubai's Arabtec Holding Q3 profit drops * Dana Gas asks holders for decision after sukuk miss * Top Abu Dhabi banker becomes new chairman of UAE central bank * Mubadala seeks to alter terms on $3.4 bln in bonds * Dubai Investments Q3 profit soars on fair value gains EGYPT * Loans help Egypt FX reserves climb $441 mln in October * Centamin confident appeal will resolve Egypt issue KUWAIT * Kuwait takes hard line on unauthorised protests * Kuwait's KIPCO confident on FY despite Q3 profit fall [KPRO.KW (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)