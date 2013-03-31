DUBAI, March 31 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street boosts sentiment, US
holds key in Q2
* Oil settles higher, U.S. crude up 5.9 percent in Q1
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares slip
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf's Islamic banks pressed to diversify
money market deals
* Gold falls, down for quarter as safe-haven bid fades
* First commercial flight between Egypt and Iran for 34
years
* Palestinians, Israeli Arabs mark "Land Day" with muted
protests
* Palestinian journalist gets jail term for Abbas insult
* Jordan's king swears in new reformist government
* Iran criticises Qatar for giving embassy to Syrian
opposition
* Mortar strike kills 15 in Damascus University-state media
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to allow women's sports clubs - paper
* Saudi Arabia may try to end anonymity for Twitter users -
paper
EGYPT
* Prosecutor general orders arrest of well-known satirist
* Egypt blames power cuts on funding squeeze
* Cairo airport to partly close in summer to save power
* Egypt to get help from US, European wheat exporters -
minister
* White House condemns assaults on women at Egyptian
demonstrations
* Suez Canal revenue drops 7.4 pct in Feb vs Jan
* Egypt's Islamic authority asserts role, clashes with
Brotherhood
* Egypt calls in favours as credit crunch hits key imports
* Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at Thursday's auction
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE c.bank agrees to soften plans for mortgage caps -
sources
* UAE's Al Dahra to invest $400 mln in Serbian agriculture
* Exxon in talks to sell 5 pct of Iraq field to Mubadala
fund
* Kuwait PM says two Kuwaitis among 94 accused in UAE plot
trial
QATAR
* Qatar economy grew 6.2 percent in 2012, 6.6 pct in last
quarter
* Qatari investors to buy 100 pct of Printemps
* Qatar's QInvest plans range of Islamic funds on new
platform
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain-based bank buys stake in Leeds United
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti telco Wataniya appoints new CEO
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)