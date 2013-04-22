DUBAI, April 22 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen eyes 100

* Brent hovers around $100 as global economy worries cap gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bank shares help stock market edge higher

* U.S. near $10 billion arms deal with Israel, Saudi Arabia,

* Syria fighting flares both sides of Lebanese border

* Spot gold to test resistance at $1,424

EGYPT

* IMF, Egypt say working to reach loan deal in 'coming weeks'

* Egypt's Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle

* Egypt sees wheat crop close to 10 mln tonnes

* Russia to build eight wheat silos in Egypt -MENA

* HSBC reviewing Iraq ops, continues Egypt investment -executive

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Pudner to leave Dubai's ENBD, new CEO will reveal priorities

* UAE's GEMS Education raises $545 mln loan for expansion

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise

* King removes deputy defence minister in royal reshuffle

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo lines up loan of up to $12 bln for Maroc Tel bid

* Total-led group gets Laffan 2 refinery deal - Qatar Petroleum

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Vettel takes commanding win in Bahrain

* Bahrain's rulers evade F1 fiasco but crisis endures

KUWAIT

* Kuwait trade surplus widens to $22 bln in Q4

* Kuwait promises "firm response" after protest (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)