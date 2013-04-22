BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
DUBAI, April 22 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen eyes 100
* Brent hovers around $100 as global economy worries cap gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bank shares help stock market edge higher
* U.S. near $10 billion arms deal with Israel, Saudi Arabia,
* Syria fighting flares both sides of Lebanese border
* Spot gold to test resistance at $1,424
EGYPT
* IMF, Egypt say working to reach loan deal in 'coming weeks'
* Egypt's Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle
* Egypt sees wheat crop close to 10 mln tonnes
* Russia to build eight wheat silos in Egypt -MENA
* HSBC reviewing Iraq ops, continues Egypt investment -executive
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Pudner to leave Dubai's ENBD, new CEO will reveal priorities
* UAE's GEMS Education raises $545 mln loan for expansion
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise
* King removes deputy defence minister in royal reshuffle
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo lines up loan of up to $12 bln for Maroc Tel bid
* Total-led group gets Laffan 2 refinery deal - Qatar Petroleum
BAHRAIN
* Motor racing-Vettel takes commanding win in Bahrain
* Bahrain's rulers evade F1 fiasco but crisis endures
KUWAIT
* Kuwait trade surplus widens to $22 bln in Q4
* Kuwait promises "firm response" after protest (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment