INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus fears haunt share markets, dollar recovers
* Oil edges up on book squaring, but posts big weekly drop
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares close down nearly half a percent
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in four as stocks retreat
* Arab spring nations face delayed economic recovery -IMF
* Syrian opposition struggles for unity as battle rages
* Syrian-linked death toll grows in Lebanon's Tripoli
* Iran denies it has forces in Syria
* U.S. casts doubt on credibility of Iran election
* Huawei's Middle East revenue rose 18 pct in 2012 -executive
EGYPT
* Kerry presses Egypt on economic reform, says aid depends on it
* Egypt court rejects election law, further poll delays expected
* Egypt to return taxes collected from Qatar bank deal
* UAE's $3 bln aid for Egypt "will take time" - UAE finmin
* Orascom Telecom closer to delisting after stock tender-sources
* Egypt T-bills yields rise on c.bank decree, tight liquidity
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Majid AL Futtaim eyes $1 bln investments this year
* Arabtec wins $108 mln hospital contract in Saudi
* Etisalat makes top bid for Vivendi's Maroc Tel-sources
* India's Jet Airways shareholders approve Etihad deal
* CEO-elect of UAE's fraud-hit RAKBANK has quit-sources
* NBAD raises convertible bond issue to $465 mln
* Dubai fund ICD may raise $2 bln loan target after heavy demand
* Abu Dhabi holding firm Senaat plans share sale - sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* WHO to help Saudi Arabia investigate coronavirus before haj
* Saudi April bank lending growth fastest in 2013
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini protesters clash with police over raid on cleric's home
* Two Bahraini banks in merger talks as consolidation picks up
QATAR
* Qatar drops bid to move civil aviation body ICAO from Montreal
* Tunisia in talks with Qatar over central bank deposit -PM (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)